NBA, NBPA agree to final terms to resume season

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association on Friday finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart the season next month at the Disney World campus near Orlando, Fla.

The NBA and NBPA announced that "stringent health and safety protocols" will

be in place when the season resumes on July 30, with 22 teams returning to

play without fans in attendance.

The league plans to release the schedule for the 88 "seeding games" later on

Friday, as well as the national broadcast schedule for that portion of the

season. The playoff format will then begin and culminate in October.

"We have worked together with the Players Association to establish a restart

plan that prioritizes health and safety, preserves competitive fairness and

provides a platform to address social justice issues," NBA commissioner Adam

Silver said. "We are grateful to our longtime collaborator Disney for its role

in playing host and making this return to play possible, and we also thank the

public health officials and infectious disease specialists who helped guide

the creation of comprehensive medical protocols and protections."

Coronavirus cases have soared in Florida in recent weeks, with Orange County

-- which includes the Orlando area -- seeing at least 10 percent of all tests

come back positive for 10 consecutive days.

Earlier Friday, the league and the union announced that 16 of 302 players

tested on Tuesday came back positive for coronavirus.

"It has taken true collaboration between the league and the union -- special

kudos to our Executive Committee and several other team reps -- along with the

continued support and assistance from medical experts, public health officials

and many others," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said.

Individual workouts are scheduled to begin in team markets on July 1, with

teams starting to arrive in Florida on July 7 for training camps (July 9-29).

The 2019-20 regular season was paused on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy

Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. This week, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm

Brogdon, and Sacramento Kings players Jabari Parker and Alex Len all revealed

they had tested positive.

