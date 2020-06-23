Basketball

NBA, NBPA finalize modified CBA

ByReuters
24 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

A new collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and its union was approved on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

The agreement allows for transactions to resume at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday as
the 22 remaining teams begin returning to the court to prepare for the league
to resume the 2019-2020 regular season in Orlando, Fla., on July 30.

The NBA plans to host players at The Walt Disney World Resort. Teams with
playoff chances will finish the regular season. The postseason will follow at
the same site.

ESPN said commissioner Adam Silver recently held a conference call with NBA
team executives and addressed the Florida outbreak. The report said Silver was
"resolute but somber" and was confident that keeping players together in the
bubble would help prevent coronavirus outbreaks.

The league is "closely monitoring the data in Florida and Orange County and
will continue to work collaboratively with the National Basketball Players
Association, public health officials and medical experts regarding our plans,"
NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

Orlando, located in Orange County in Central Florida, hasn't been hit as hard
by the coronavirus as South Florida. Still, players expressed concern that
non-NBA employees, such as the housekeeping or dining staff, could introduce
the virus into the bubble, according to the report.

"While we take some solace in knowing our players will not travel commercially
to get to Orlando, that access to the campus is severely limited and, of
course, all of the other health and safety protocols in place, the numbers
will keep our attention," Michele Roberts, executive director of the National
Basketball Players Association, told ESPN. "If necessary to add further
restrictions respecting those third parties having access to the campus, we
will seek to implement them."

On Tuesday, the league issued a 113-page guide that outlined health protocols
and other procedures that will be in place in Florida. The teams are expected
to arrive in the second week of July for an abbreviated training camp.

--Field Level Media

