NBA, NBPA finalize modified CBA

A new collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and its union was approved on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

The agreement allows for transactions to resume at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday as

the 22 remaining teams begin returning to the court to prepare for the league

to resume the 2019-2020 regular season in Orlando, Fla., on July 30.

The NBA plans to host players at The Walt Disney World Resort. Teams with

playoff chances will finish the regular season. The postseason will follow at

the same site.

ESPN said commissioner Adam Silver recently held a conference call with NBA

team executives and addressed the Florida outbreak. The report said Silver was

"resolute but somber" and was confident that keeping players together in the

bubble would help prevent coronavirus outbreaks.

The league is "closely monitoring the data in Florida and Orange County and

will continue to work collaboratively with the National Basketball Players

Association, public health officials and medical experts regarding our plans,"

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

Orlando, located in Orange County in Central Florida, hasn't been hit as hard

by the coronavirus as South Florida. Still, players expressed concern that

non-NBA employees, such as the housekeeping or dining staff, could introduce

the virus into the bubble, according to the report.

"While we take some solace in knowing our players will not travel commercially

to get to Orlando, that access to the campus is severely limited and, of

course, all of the other health and safety protocols in place, the numbers

will keep our attention," Michele Roberts, executive director of the National

Basketball Players Association, told ESPN. "If necessary to add further

restrictions respecting those third parties having access to the campus, we

will seek to implement them."

On Tuesday, the league issued a 113-page guide that outlined health protocols

and other procedures that will be in place in Florida. The teams are expected

to arrive in the second week of July for an abbreviated training camp.

