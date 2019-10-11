NBA nixes media availability for final game in China

The teams played Thursday in Shanghai with the same stipulation, as requested

by the Chinese government.

In a statement released Friday, the league said it made the decision to extend

the policy for the sake of the teams.

"We have decided not to hold media availability for our teams for the

remainder of our trip in China," the statement reads. "They have been placed

into a complicated and unprecedented situation while abroad and we believe it

would be unfair to ask them to address these matters in real time."

Saturday's game will be played in Shenzhen, less than 30 kilometers from Hong

Kong.

On Wednesday, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said on "The Dan Patrick

Show" that the final two games could be canceled. Dave McMenamin reported on

ESPN's "Outside the Lines" that the games are in doubt over safety concerns.

The network's Rachel Nichols reported the NBA doesn't want to cancel games,

but said all NBA and player signage -- massive images of LeBron James, Anthony

Davis and a 20-foot NBA logo on the arena -- was removed Wednesday by a single

worker operating a crane.

State television broadcaster CCTV announced Tuesday that neither NBA game in

the country would be televised. All 11 wholly owned Chinese companies with

official partnerships with the NBA have severed ties with the NBA, CNN

reported Wednesday afternoon.

--Field Level Media