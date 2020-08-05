NBA: No positive COVID-19 tests for third straight week

The NBA conducted 343 tests for COVID-19 in the past week and returned no positive results, the league announced Wednesday.

It marks the third straight week that the league and its Players Association

reported perfect results.

Last week, 344 players were tested, with 346 evaluated the prior week without

a positive case.

The NBA is finishing the regular season, and will hold the playoffs, in a

bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Should a player return a positive result, he will be quarantined until he is

cleared to leave isolation under the protocols approved by both the league and

union.

