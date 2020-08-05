NBA: No positive COVID-19 tests for third straight week

The NBA conducted 343 tests for COVID-19 in the past week and returned no positive results, the league announced Wednesday.
It marks the third straight week that the league and its Players Association
reported perfect results.
Last week, 344 players were tested, with 346 evaluated the prior week without
a positive case.
Basketball
NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs nip Kings in OT
15 HOURS AGO
The NBA is finishing the regular season, and will hold the playoffs, in a
bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.
Should a player return a positive result, he will be quarantined until he is
cleared to leave isolation under the protocols approved by both the league and
union.
--Field Level Media
Basketball
NBA Standings
18 HOURS AGO
Basketball
Basketball-NZ Breakers looking at Australian base for new season
18 HOURS AGO
Related Topics