Basketball

NBA: No positive COVID-19 tests for third straight week

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The NBA conducted 343 tests for COVID-19 in the past week and returned no positive results, the league announced Wednesday.

It marks the third straight week that the league and its Players Association
reported perfect results.

Last week, 344 players were tested, with 346 evaluated the prior week without
a positive case.

Basketball

NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs nip Kings in OT

15 HOURS AGO

The NBA is finishing the regular season, and will hold the playoffs, in a
bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Should a player return a positive result, he will be quarantined until he is
cleared to leave isolation under the protocols approved by both the league and
union.

--Field Level Media

Basketball

NBA Standings

18 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Basketball-NZ Breakers looking at Australian base for new season

18 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On