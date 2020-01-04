NBA notebook: Band on uniforms to honor Stern

The league said Friday the bands will be worn throughout the rest of the

2019-20 season, including the playoffs.

Stern, 77, suffered a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and collapsed at a New York

City restaurant. He was NBA commissioner from 1984-2014 and greatly increased

the stature of the league during his tenure. Longtime lieutenant Adam Silver

replaced Stern as commissioner.

"David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the

course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He

launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and

social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of

people around the world," Silver said in a statement. "Because of David, the

NBA is a truly global brand -- making him not only one of the greatest sports

commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business

leaders of his generation."

--Boston Celtics star guard Kemba Walker missed their home game against the

Atlanta Hawks because of the flu, according to head coach Brad Stevens.

It is just the second game Walker has missed this season. The other one was on

Nov. 25, three days after suffering a neck injury in a road game against the

Denver Nuggets.

Walker is averaging 22.5 points and 5.2 assists in his first season with

Boston. The three-time All-Star spent his first eight NBA seasons with the

Charlotte Hornets.

--Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert is expected to play Saturday against the

Toronto Raptors after missing 24 games following right thumb surgery.

"I feel good, my body feels good, so I can't wait to get out there and help

the team," LeVert told reporters before the Nets' 123-111 loss at the Dallas

Mavericks on Thursday night. LeVert, 25, last played on Nov. 10 in Phoenix.

In nine games (all starts) this season, LeVert has averaged 16.8 points, 5.0

rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.6 minutes per contest. The scoring and

rebounding averages represent career highs for the fourth-year player, a 2016

first-round pick from Michigan.

--The Brooklyn Nets waived injured swingman David Nwaba, two weeks after he

was lost for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Nwaba, 26, played in 20 games with the Nets this season, averaging 5.2 points

and 2.3 rebounds. He was signed as a free agent in July.

Undrafted out of Cal Poly, Nwaba has played with four teams in his four NBA

seasons, also spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and

Cleveland Cavaliers. In 161 career games (37 starts), Nwaba has averaged 6.9

points with 3.7 rebounds. He did not start a game for the Nets this season.

--Field Level Media