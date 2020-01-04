NBA notebook: Band on uniforms to honor Stern
NBA players and referees will wear a commemorative black band on their uniforms honoring former commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday.
The league said Friday the bands will be worn throughout the rest of the
2019-20 season, including the playoffs.
Stern, 77, suffered a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and collapsed at a New York
City restaurant. He was NBA commissioner from 1984-2014 and greatly increased
the stature of the league during his tenure. Longtime lieutenant Adam Silver
replaced Stern as commissioner.
"David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the
course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He
launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and
social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of
people around the world," Silver said in a statement. "Because of David, the
NBA is a truly global brand -- making him not only one of the greatest sports
commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business
leaders of his generation."
--Boston Celtics star guard Kemba Walker missed their home game against the
Atlanta Hawks because of the flu, according to head coach Brad Stevens.
It is just the second game Walker has missed this season. The other one was on
Nov. 25, three days after suffering a neck injury in a road game against the
Denver Nuggets.
Walker is averaging 22.5 points and 5.2 assists in his first season with
Boston. The three-time All-Star spent his first eight NBA seasons with the
Charlotte Hornets.
--Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert is expected to play Saturday against the
Toronto Raptors after missing 24 games following right thumb surgery.
"I feel good, my body feels good, so I can't wait to get out there and help
the team," LeVert told reporters before the Nets' 123-111 loss at the Dallas
Mavericks on Thursday night. LeVert, 25, last played on Nov. 10 in Phoenix.
In nine games (all starts) this season, LeVert has averaged 16.8 points, 5.0
rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.6 minutes per contest. The scoring and
rebounding averages represent career highs for the fourth-year player, a 2016
first-round pick from Michigan.
--The Brooklyn Nets waived injured swingman David Nwaba, two weeks after he
was lost for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon.
Nwaba, 26, played in 20 games with the Nets this season, averaging 5.2 points
and 2.3 rebounds. He was signed as a free agent in July.
Undrafted out of Cal Poly, Nwaba has played with four teams in his four NBA
seasons, also spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and
Cleveland Cavaliers. In 161 career games (37 starts), Nwaba has averaged 6.9
points with 3.7 rebounds. He did not start a game for the Nets this season.
--Field Level Media