NBA notebook: Barea re-signs with Mavs

Barea re-signed with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday

and while no terms were announced, the deal is for one year, according to

ESPN.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Barea sustained a season-ending ruptured right Achilles

tendon in a Jan. 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he expects to

be cleared to for full participation during training camp. A return by

September would be considerably sooner than most comebacks from such an

injury, which generally take a full year.

In his 13th year in the league, with all but three of those seasons in Dallas,

Barea averaged 10.9 points and 5.6 assists as the Mavericks' sixth man in

2018-19.

His averages during his career with Dallas and Minnesota include 9.0 points,

3.9 assists and 19.7 minutes in 802 games (101 starts). He was a member of the

Mavericks in 2011, when they won their first NBA title.

--The Atlanta Hawks announced that Travis Schlenk was promoted to president of

basketball operations and general manager.

Schlenk, who joined the Hawks in 2017 and has led their basketball operations

for three seasons, previously spent 13 years with the Golden State Warriors,

including six years as assistant GM. During his tenure, the Warriors reached

three consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. He previously spent

time with the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and University of Georgia.

Schlenk has overhauled the Hawks' roster, which features promising young

talent in Trae Young and John Collins plus incoming first-round picks De'Andre

Hunter and Cam Reddish.

--Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt said he plans to continue

coaching despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Blatt currently leads Greek professional team Olympiakos, which released a

statement on his behalf. The 60-year-old coach said he was diagnosed a few

months ago when he began experiencing symptoms that impact the central nervous

system.

Blatt was hired by the Cavaliers in 2014 and led the team to the NBA Finals.

He was fired after a 30-11 start the following season, which resulted in a

championship under Blatt's replacement, Tyronn Lue.

--Stephen Curry is known for his threes. At Howard University, he's all about

"fores."

The NBA superstar announced a seven-figure donation to establish the first

Division I men's and women's golf teams in the 152-year history of the

historically black college.

The three-time NBA champion made the announcement at Langston Golf Course in

Washington.

--Field Level Media