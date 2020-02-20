NBA notebook: Beilein resigns as Cavs coach

The Cavaliers said Beilein will be reassigned to a different role within the

organization.

Cleveland is just 14-40, the second-worst record in the NBA. The Cavaliers

reportedly reached a financial settlement with Beilein, who was in the first

season of a five-year deal worth approximately $4 million per season.

"This was a very difficult decision for me, but I want to be clear -- this was

my decision to step down and I truly appreciate the understanding and support

of the front office during this time," Beilein said in a news release. "I find

losing very challenging, and this year has taken a much bigger toll on me than

I expected. I grew concerned for the consequences this toll could potentially

take on my own health and my family's well-being down the road. I was not

certain I could be at my best for the remainder of the season and in the

future. That would not be fair to the players, coaches and support staff."

--Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined with a

left-wrist injury, and there is no timetable for his return, coach Ryan

Saunders told reporters.

Saunders said Towns will continue to miss games as he attempts to recover from

an injury suffered last week. Towns missed a game against the Charlotte

Hornets on Feb. 12, the team's final contest before the All-Star break.

Towns underwent an MRI exam on Feb. 11, and that is when the injury was

detected. The Timberwolves haven't divulged specifics of the injury Towns

suffered.

--The Atlanta Hawks announced that center Clint Capela and forward/center Skal

Labissiere have begun participating in modified shooting drills and non-impact

conditioning while rehabbing from injuries.

Both will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team's news release stated.

Capela is dealing with a right calcaneus contusion and plantar fasciitis in

his foot, while Labissiere is rehabbing a left-knee injury. Both players were

obtained near the trade deadline earlier this month, and neither has played a

game for the Hawks.

--Chicago Bulls point guard Kris Dunn will be evaluated again in four to six

weeks after undergoing an MRI exam on a sprained medial collateral ligament in

his right knee.

He suffered the injury Jan. 31 and was re-examined Friday.The team announced

Dunn will continue his current rehabilitation program.

The six-week timetable would take the Bulls to the beginning of April, when

there would be seven regular-season games remaining.

