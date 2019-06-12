NBA notebook: Davis wants trade to Lakers or Knicks

According to The Athletic, Davis narrowed his official preferred list of four

teams submitted to the Pelicans at the 2019 All-Star break to only two. Still,

Davis has no say in the matter based on his existing contract. He could choose

to instruct Rich Paul and Klutch Sports to inform suitors he will not sign

beyond next season, but the same message of uncertainty didn't halt the

Toronto Raptors' 2018 pursuit of Kawhi Leonard.

In the meantime, the Pelicans are trying to get a grip on Davis' market. Davis

said during the 2019 All-Star break that he wouldn't turn down a trade

"anywhere" in the NBA but described his motive as "just wanting to win."

--Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was traveling to New York City on

Tuesday for evaluations on the injury, league sources told The Athletic.

Durant was lost in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on

Monday and likely for months to come with a ruptured right Achilles.

Durant, who is three weeks from another foray into free agency, played for the

first time since May 8, when he strained his right calf. He exited in the

second quarter in a game the Warriors won 106-105 to prevent Toronto from

winning the series.

--MVP finalist Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder underwent left

shoulder surgery to repair a small tear in his labrum, the team announced.

The surgery comes five weeks after George underwent right shoulder surgery to

repair a partially torn tendon.

George, who is also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, established

career-best averages of 28 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals while sinking a

career-high 292 3-pointers in 77 games this season. He also matched his career

high of 4.1 assists per game.

--Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist underwent surgery for a

chronic groin strain.

The Hornets said Kidd-Gilchrist is expected to be available for the start of

training camp in September.

The 25-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 64

games last season (three starts). In seven seasons with the Hornets,

Kidd-Gilchrist is averaging 8.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 421 games (356

starts).

--The Memphis Grizzlies hired former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins

as their head coach.

The Grizzlies fired J.B. Bickerstaff at the end of the 2018-19 season. Jenkins

will be introduced at a Wednesday press conference.

Jenkins was assistant to head coach Mike Budenholzer for the past six seasons,

five with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-18) and last year with the Bucks. Jenkins

will oversee a reshaped roster in Memphis that could include dealing point

guard Mike Conley as the Grizzlies hold the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft and

are expected to select Murray State point guard Ja Morant.

--The Golden State Warriors, even without the injured Durant, were listed as a

consensus three-point favorite Tuesday to win Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Golden State opened as a 4.5-point favorite for Game 6. Westgate posted the

Warriors with a 2.5-point edge on Tuesday. Toronto, leading 3-2 in the finals,

is at -320 to win the best-of-seven series, according to FanDuel. Golden State

is +230 to win the series, which would conclude Sunday in Toronto, if

necessary.

It's a two-man Finals MVP race, with Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard the

favorite at -323 on FanDuel, while Warriors guard Stephen Curry is at +240.

--Hornets forward Marvin Williams exercised his $15 million player option for

the 2019-20 season and will return to Charlotte.

Williams, who turns 33 on June 19, was the second overall pick by the Atlanta

Hawks in 2005 out of North Carolina and played for the Utah Jazz before

joining the Hornets.

In 75 games last season, Williams averaged 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per

game. He has a career average of 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 1,014 games.

