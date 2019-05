NBA notebook: Durant doubtful for Game 1

Durant has missed the past five games with a right calf injury and he told

reporters on Friday that he was initially worried that he had torn his

Achilles tendon.

"I've seen the clip on the screen and it's like 'That's the Achilles, that's

the Achilles,' " Durant told reporters. "Obviously, everybody is going to be a

little nervous until someone reassured me that it's not."

The news was better for Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala (left calf) and big

man DeMarcus Cousins (quadriceps). Coach Steve Kerr said Iguodala will be

available for Game 1. Cousins scrimmaged on Friday and also has a chance at

being ready for the opener.

--The NBA free agency period will open six hours earlier this summer, the

league and the National Basketball Players Association announced.

Teams and free agents now will be able to open their negotiations on June 30

at 6 p.m. ET instead of July 1 at 12:01 a.m. The two sides may talk solely to

schedule meetings beginning June 29 at 6 p.m. ET but can't talk numbers until

24 hours later.

The 2019 free-agent class has a number of big-name players, including Golden

State stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard (Toronto), Kemba

Walker (Charlotte), Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler (Philadelphia), Kyrie

Irving (Boston) and Khris Middleton (Milwaukee).

--The Portland Trail Blazers and president of basketball operations Neil

Olshey agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through

the end of the 2023-24 season, ESPN reported.

Olshey, 54, joined the team as general manager in June 2012 and was promoted

in 2015. The Trail Blazers have made the playoffs six consecutive seasons and

advanced to the Western Conference finals this season for the first time since

2000.

Olshey's first task will be to secure the Portland futures of guards Damian

Lillard and CJ McCollum, both of whom he selected in the draft.

--Field Level Media