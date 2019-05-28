NBA notebook: Durant officially to miss finals opener

Kerr also said that injured center DeMarcus Cousins (quadriceps) is listed as

"questionable."

Durant injured his right calf on May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference

finals against the Houston Rockets.

Cousins tore the quad muscle in his left leg in Game 2 of the first round of

the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 15, but the injury did

not require surgery.

--Toronto forward OG Anunoby could return during the NBA Finals, Raptors coach

Nick Nurse said.

Anunoby has missed Toronto's entire playoff run after undergoing an emergency

appendectomy April 12, one day before the team's playoff opener against the

Orlando Magic. Nurse said Anunoby is about 10 days away from being able to

play, which would put him in line for a potential return for Game 4 on June 7

at Golden State.

"He's doing better. He's on the court. He's moving around," Nurse said. "He's

not 100 percent, but he's healing."

--Ja Morant, the presumed No. 2 overall pick in next month's NBA draft,

announced that he signed with Nike.

The former Murray State star point guard, who reportedly agreed to a

multi-year endorsement deal, said in a tweet: "All my life my parents worked

for a check. Now I'm proud to say I work for the check. #Nike #NikeBasketball"

Morant is expected to be picked second in the draft behind former Duke star

Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans have the first pick and the Memphis

Grizzlies have the second selection.

--The Brooklyn Nets named former San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks executive

Andy Birdsong as assistant general manager.

"Andy is an accomplished basketball executive who brings a wealth of

experience in talent evaluation and roster construction to our front office

team," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a press release. "The knowledge

he has garnered from his time as a member of such exemplary organizations as

the Spurs and the Hawks will greatly benefit our group."

Birdsong was the manager of basketball operations with Atlanta from 2012-15.

He became San Antonio's director of basketball operations in 2015 and was

promoted to director of pro player personnel in 2016. He also served as GM of

the Austin Spurs, the team's NBA G League affiliate.

