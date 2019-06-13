NBA notebook: Durant undergoes Achilles surgery
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant revealed on social media Wednesday that he underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.
Tweeting out a photo showing him recovering in a hospital bed, Durant
confirmed the severity of the injury after he was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA
Finals in Toronto. He had returned to action in the game after being sidelined
with a right calf strain for about a month.
"My road back starts now," Durant said in his tweet. "I got my family and
loved ones by my side, and we truly appreciate all the messages and support
people have sent our way.
Durant, 30, could be sidelined eight to 12 months, according to reports. The
Warriors also released a statement, saying the surgery at the Hospital for
Special Surgery in New York was successful.
--Durant's injury could have a big impact on free agency in the upcoming
offseason. He will have to decide between taking his $31.5 million player
option and rehabbing with the Warriors or testing free agency despite his
injury. He could also delay and try free agency in 2020.
Multiple sources told Yahoo that the Warriors are expected to offer Durant a
maximum extension despite the injury and that the New York Knicks are expected
to offer Durant a big deal when free agency opens on June 30.
--The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are continuing to discuss Anthony
Davis trade scenarios with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to multiple
reports.
According to the reports, Los Angeles is willing to swap Brandon Ingram, Lonzo
Ball and the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft. The Los Angeles Times reported
the Lakers want to keep Kyle Kuzma out of the talks and that New Orleans wants
to put together a deal with three of more teams before trading Davis, 26.
The Celtics can't trade for Davis until after July 1 because of the designated
rookie extension rule. Boston can't add Davis until Kyrie Irving becomes a
free agent on June 30. The Lakers need to wait to make a deal until the free
agent moratorium ends on July 6.
--Rich Paul, Davis' agent, told Sports Illustrated he only went public with
his client's demands after former Pelicans GM Dale Demps ignored him.
Davis demanding a trade impacted the Pelicans' season, led to him being fined
$50,000 by the league and to Demps being fired by the club. Davis informed the
Pelicans in January that he would not sign a contract extension in the
offseason and requested a trade. He is eligible for free agency in 2020 after
the upcoming season.
"It was necessary to go public," Paul said. "When I told you (Demps), 'Here's
our intentions,' and you say, 'Hey, let me talk to ownership,' and instead of
you talking to ownership you call Anthony Davis? That's called being ignored."
--The Cleveland Cavaliers hired Cal women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb
as an assistant coach.
Gottlieb will join the staff of new head coach John Beilein and associate head
coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Beilein is moving to the NBA after 12 seasons at
Michigan and 27 seasons as a Division I head coach.
ESPN reported that Gottlieb is believed to be the eighth female to be either
an assistant coach or have a position in player development of an NBA team,
and the first to arrive directly from leading a college team.
--Field Level Media