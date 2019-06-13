NBA notebook: Durant undergoes Achilles surgery

Tweeting out a photo showing him recovering in a hospital bed, Durant

confirmed the severity of the injury after he was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA

Finals in Toronto. He had returned to action in the game after being sidelined

with a right calf strain for about a month.

"My road back starts now," Durant said in his tweet. "I got my family and

loved ones by my side, and we truly appreciate all the messages and support

people have sent our way.

Durant, 30, could be sidelined eight to 12 months, according to reports. The

Warriors also released a statement, saying the surgery at the Hospital for

Special Surgery in New York was successful.

--Durant's injury could have a big impact on free agency in the upcoming

offseason. He will have to decide between taking his $31.5 million player

option and rehabbing with the Warriors or testing free agency despite his

injury. He could also delay and try free agency in 2020.

Multiple sources told Yahoo that the Warriors are expected to offer Durant a

maximum extension despite the injury and that the New York Knicks are expected

to offer Durant a big deal when free agency opens on June 30.

--The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are continuing to discuss Anthony

Davis trade scenarios with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to multiple

reports.

According to the reports, Los Angeles is willing to swap Brandon Ingram, Lonzo

Ball and the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft. The Los Angeles Times reported

the Lakers want to keep Kyle Kuzma out of the talks and that New Orleans wants

to put together a deal with three of more teams before trading Davis, 26.

The Celtics can't trade for Davis until after July 1 because of the designated

rookie extension rule. Boston can't add Davis until Kyrie Irving becomes a

free agent on June 30. The Lakers need to wait to make a deal until the free

agent moratorium ends on July 6.

--Rich Paul, Davis' agent, told Sports Illustrated he only went public with

his client's demands after former Pelicans GM Dale Demps ignored him.

Davis demanding a trade impacted the Pelicans' season, led to him being fined

$50,000 by the league and to Demps being fired by the club. Davis informed the

Pelicans in January that he would not sign a contract extension in the

offseason and requested a trade. He is eligible for free agency in 2020 after

the upcoming season.

"It was necessary to go public," Paul said. "When I told you (Demps), 'Here's

our intentions,' and you say, 'Hey, let me talk to ownership,' and instead of

you talking to ownership you call Anthony Davis? That's called being ignored."

--The Cleveland Cavaliers hired Cal women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb

as an assistant coach.

Gottlieb will join the staff of new head coach John Beilein and associate head

coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Beilein is moving to the NBA after 12 seasons at

Michigan and 27 seasons as a Division I head coach.

ESPN reported that Gottlieb is believed to be the eighth female to be either

an assistant coach or have a position in player development of an NBA team,

and the first to arrive directly from leading a college team.

