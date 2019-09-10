NBA notebook: Grizzlies reportedly won't buy out Iguodala

Iguodala, 35, was acquired in a trade with the Golden State Warriors in July.

In order to entice the Grizzlies to pick up Iguodala's contract, the Warriors

also sent a 2024 first-round pick to Memphis.

Iguodala spent the past six seasons with Golden State, helping the team win

three NBA titles and winning 2015 NBA Finals MVP. For his career, he has

averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

It was expected that the Grizzlies would have talks about a buyout with

Iguodala after buying out Dwight Howard, Charania reported. As a

well-respected player and proven winner, Iguodala would have plenty of suitors

across the league.

--Team USA qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and headed to the FIBA World

Cup quarterfinals with an 89-73 victory against Brazil in Shenzhen, China.

The Americans will face France on Wednesday in Dongguan, with the winner

meeting either Argentina or Serbia in the semifinals. Myles Turner and Kemba

Walker each scored 16 points to lead Team USA, which shot 52.2 percent from

the field and had more steals (11) than turnovers (10).

Jaylen Brown added 11 points, Harrison Barnes had 10 and Marcus Smart and

Khris Middleton each scored nine. Jayson Tatum remained on the sidelines with

an ankle injury. Vitor Benite scored a game-high 21 points for Brazil, with

Anderson Varejao and Leandrinho Barbosa each scoring 14 points.

--Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, a member of the U.S. men's national

team, practiced for the first time since spraining his left ankle in a win

over Turkey at the FIBA World Cup last week.

He said the ankle "felt good," and he is optimistic about seeing action when

the U.S. resumes play Wednesday in a quarterfinal game against France in

Dongguan, China.

Tatum was held out of action during wins over Japan, Greece and Brazil. He was

hurt in the closing seconds of a 93-92 overtime victory against Turkey on

Sept. 3. In his first two World Cup games, Tatum averaged 10.5 points and 7.5

rebounds in 24.5 minutes.

--The NBA has decided to ban "ninja-style headwear" beginning with the 2019-20

season, according to an ESPN report.

Teams were notified in May of the decision, and the issue was expected to be

further discussed by the NBA Competition Committee at meetings in Chicago on

Monday. Details such as the size and length of the headbands will be

determined prior to making an official rule change.

Among the players known for wearing the headwear in the past are Jimmy Butler

of the Miami Heat, Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans and Karl-Anthony

Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

--Field Level Media