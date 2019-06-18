NBA notebook: Gunshots mar Raptors' title celebration

Three arrests were made, according to Saunders, who added that the

investigation was ongoing.

A reported 1.5 million parked Toronto's downtown for the Raptors' parade and

subsequent rally at City Hall. The shootings occurred at Nathan Phillips

Square, adjacent to City Hall. Addition people sustained minor injuries

attempting to flee the scene after the shots were heard.

Mayor John Tory said in a statement, "It is disappointing and I'm sure a

source of anger for more than just me that anyone would carry a gun and

discharge it at what was otherwise a joyous celebration."

--While the Raptors celebrated, the next chapter for the team sits in limbo

based on the future of star forward Kawhi Leonard.

"Holding that trophy, there's nothing more special than that," Ed Rogers,

chairman of Rogers Communications, partial owner of the Raptors, said at the

rally. "The three of us are going to do everything we can to not make this a

one-year thing, but make this a dynasty."

Leonard will opt out of the final year of his contract to become a free agent.

The Raptors expected this bit of paperwork even before Leonard was acquired

from the San Antonio Spurs last summer. What they won't know until at least

June 30 is whether Leonard ever will wear a Toronto uniform again, and Leonard

declined to offer any hints Monday.

--Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said he isn't concerned by

reports of tension between James Harden and Chris Paul.

In a wide-ranging interview on ESPN Radio, Morey also disputed reports that

Paul has asked to be traded and confirmed that he intends to come to contract

terms with head coach Mike D'Antoni. As to an ESPN story that said there's

unrest between All-Stars Harden and Paul, Morey said the frustration stems

from a desire to win.

"Two competitive superstars at that level, there's going to be times when they

are extremely competitive, extremely focused on how do we get to that next

level, and when we don't, there's going to be frustration," Morey said. "I'm

frustrated, our top players are frustrated, Mike D'Antoni is frustrated. We

want to take the last step and be the champion, and I think it's good that

there is tension in the sense that we all want to win."

--The New Orleans Pelicans picked up the 2020-21 option for head coach Alvin

Gentry, putting him under contract for the next two seasons.

Gentry, 64, has spent the past four seasons coaching the Pelicans, going

145-183 and leading the team to the second round of the playoffs in 2017-18.

The Pelicans went 33-49 this season. Anthony Davis requested a trade in the

middle of the campaign and sat out or had his minutes limited for much of the

second half.

--Pelicans forward Julius Randle will opt out of his $9.1 million player

option for 2019-20, The Athletic reported.

The 6-foot-9 Randle signed a one-year contract with the Pelicans last summer

that included the player option for 2019-20. With his expected opt-out, Randle

and the Pelicans could negotiate a new deal, or Randle could pursue another

team.

The Pelicans agreed to trade All-NBA star Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for

a hefty return of players and draft picks earlier this week. They now have the

No. 1 and 4 overall picks in Thursday night's draft, and they are expected to

select Duke's Zion Williamson with the top pick.

--Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will be an unrestricted free agent this

offseason after the Brooklyn Nets declined to make a qualifying offer, ESPN

reported.

Hollis-Jefferson later tweeted: "Brooklynnnnn I Love You.. can't believe it's

been 4 years ha.. Thank you"

Hollis-Jefferson, 24, averaged 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in four years with

the Nets, who acquired him in a draft-night trade after the Portland Trail

Blazers selected him with the 23rd pick in the 2015 draft. He started 147 of

234 games in Brooklyn, averaging a career-best 13.9 points in 2017-18.

