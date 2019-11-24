NBA notebook: Lakers G Rondo hit with $35K fine

Rondo thrust his right knee into Schroder's groin area early in the fourth

quarter of the contest and was called for a flagrant 2 foul. In the aftermath,

he verbally abused official Ed Malloy and failed to leave the court in a

timely manner after being ejected, which the NBA cited was part of Rondo's

fine.

Rondo expressed his displeasure prior to Saturday's game against the Memphis

Grizzlies, saying the way Malloy pointed at him was "disrespectful."

"I guess the saying 'free speech' doesn't apply to everybody," Rondo told

reporters.

--With the NBA's 75th season coming up in 2021-22, commissioner Adam Silver is

looking to make a major overhaul to the league's schedule for the season,

according to an ESPN report.

Among the changes Silver is targeting is a reseeding of the final four playoff

teams, regardless of conference, and a midseason tournament featuring every

NBA team. The league also could shorten the regular season by a few games to

make room in the schedule for the midseason tournament.

According to Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Silver and the league

are in talks with the NBA Players Association and the league's various

broadcast partners in hopes of bringing at least some of these proposals to

April's Board of Governors meeting.

--Celtics guard Kemba Walker was released from the hospital overnight and he

returned to Boston with the team.

The Celtics said Walker, who was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms, was

scheduled to be re-evaluated on Saturday.

He was taken off the court on a stretcher with a possible neck injury during

the second quarter of the Celtics' Friday night road game against the Denver

Nuggets. The Celtics were on defense when Walker attempted to steal the ball.

He had his head down and slammed head first into the stomach of teammate Semi

Ojeleye. The contact jolted Walker's neck with 3:13 left in the half.

--Kyrie Irving's shoulder injury will keep him out of the next three games,

including a highly anticipated matchup with his former team, the Celtics, the

Brooklyn Nets announced.

The Nets played the past four games without Irving, who is suffering with a

right shoulder impingement, before deciding to shut him down for the

three-game road trip.

Irving suffered the injury Nov. 12 against the Utah Jazz.

--Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was fined $5,000 by the NBA for

violating the league's anti-flopping rule for the second time this season.

The most recent incident by Beverley, a veteran in his eighth season, happened

in the first quarter of Friday night's 122-119 home win against the Houston

Rockets. He apparently overreacted while trying to draw a foul on Houston star

James Harden.

On Thursday, Beverley received a warning from the league for flopping in

Wednesday's win against the Celtics. Beverley, who was held to six points on

2-for-6 shooting on Friday, is averaging 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over 14

games (all starts) this season.

--Field Level Media