NBA notebook: Leonard, George officially join Clippers

President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank announced the moves Tuesday

but did not disclose terms of the deal, which have been reported by multiple

outlets. It was originally reported that Leonard would receive a four-year,

$142 million maximum contract.

Leonard's deal is actually for two years guaranteed with a third-year player

option, according to multiple reports. That would allow Leonard, a 28-year-old

Southern California native, to opt out and become a free agent again in 2021,

when he will have 10 accrued seasons and be eligible for the largest possible

extension.

George, who the Clippers traded for to pair with Leonard, also has two years

guaranteed and a player option remaining on his deal.

--Kevin Durant's four-year, $164 million contact with the Brooklyn Nets

includes a player option for the final year, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported that the Nets' other big free agent acquisition, point guard

Kyrie Irving, also has a final-year player option on his four-year deal worth

$142 million.

Durant can opt out of his deal after the 2021-22 season, which could give the

Nets just two healthy seasons from the 10-time All-Star. He is expected to

miss the 2019-20 season with a ruptured Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of the

NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

--The Golden State Warriors officially released point guard Shaun Livingston

after he spent five years with the team.

"We thank Shaun for his immense contributions, wish him well in his next

chapter and look forward to honoring him at some point in the future,"

Warriors co-chairman and CEO Joe Lacob said in a statement.

Livingston, 33, considered retirement earlier in the offseason but now intends

to play a 16th NBA season.

--Veteran big man Mike Muscala kept his commitment to the Oklahoma City

Thunder, signing his new contract with the team. Terms of the deal were not

announced.

Muscala had been given the option of backing out of his agreement after the

Thunder agreed to trade George to the Clippers. Alec Burks, who had also

agreed to terms with the Thunder, was given the same option and decided to

sign with the Warriors instead.

Muscala, 28, has averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game

over 307 games. He split last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los

Angeles Lakers, averaging 7.0 points and 3.8 rebounds.

--The Boston Celtics waived forward Guerschon Yabusele.

Boston selected Yabusele, a native of France, with the No. 16 pick in the 2016

NBA Draft. He played the next season overseas before coming over to play for

the Celtics, but he has failed to make an impact.

In two seasons in Boston, Yabusele played in 74 games (five starts), averaging

2.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 6.6 minutes per game. He shot 44.2 percent from

the field and 32.3 percent (21 of 65) from beyond the arc.

