NBA notebook: Magic denies mistreating employees during Lakers' stint

"Do you think (owner) Jeanie Buss would allow me to abuse the employees? If

that was the case, she would have called me in," Johnson said in an ESPN

television interview with Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon. (Chief

financial officer) Joe McCormack would have called me in, the lawyer for the

Lakers. ... It never happened. I'm a person who brings everybody together,

uplift the employees. I've never abused an employee, and I never will. That's

not what I'm about."

The ESPN report included a claim that Rich Paul, the agent of Lakers star

LeBron James, went directly to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to lobby for head

coach Luke Walton to be fired early in the season. Walton was fired at the end

of the 2018-19 regular season. Paul told Silver, per the report, that Tyronn

Lue would be the ideal coach.

The ESPN report claimed Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka were often

working unilaterally, including on potential trades and in free agency.

Pelinka, with input from the Buss Family and advisor Kurt Rambis, is at the

controls entering the 2019 offseason but James is reportedly leading the

recruitment of free agents.

--Golden State forward Kevin Durant reportedly is traveling with the team to

Toronto, indicating he could possibly return from his calf injury for Game 2

of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

The Warriors have ruled the two-time Finals MVP out for Thursday night's

series opener against the Raptors. Durant has averaged 34.2 points, 5.2

rebounds and 4.9 assists in 11 games this postseason.

The 10-time All-Star injured his right calf on May 8 during Game 5 of the

Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. He missed the

entire four-game sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the West finals.

--Duke center Marques Bolden will keep his name in the 2019 NBA Draft, leaving

the Blue Devils with a year of eligibility remaining. Bolden appeared in 35

games (21 starts) for the Blue Devils, averaging 5.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and

1.7 blocks in 19 minutes.

--Duke's Javin DeLaurier will return to Durham, N.C., for his senior season,

according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. DeLaurier averaged 3.8 points and 4.4

rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game. He appeared in 38 games, starting 16.

--LSU guard Skylar Mays will return to the Tigers, according to Jon Rothstein

of CBS Sports. Mays started every game, averaging 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds,

2.1 assists and 1.9 steals.

--LSU guard Marlon Taylor also will return to school. Taylor started 24 of 35

games last season, averaging 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds.

--Louisville forward V.J. King will give up his final year of eligibility and

stay in the draft, he announced on Twitter. In three seasons with the

Cardinals, King played in 101 games (48 starts) and averaged 6.1 points and

2.8 rebounds per game.

--Louisville big man Steven Enoch announced on Instagram that he has withdrawn

from the draft pool and is returning to school for his senior season. The

6-foot-10 center averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 34 games for the

Cardinals in 2018-19.

--Mike Callahan was selected to be an NBA Finals referee for the 16th time as

one of 12 officials chosen to handle the best-of-seven series between the

Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors. Scott Foster was picked for the

12th time while Kane Fitzgerald and Eric Lewis were selected for the first

time.

The other members of the 12-man pool are Tony Brothers (eighth Finals), James

Capers (eighth), Marc Davis (eighth), John Goble (third), David Guthrie

(second), Ed Malloy (seventh), Jason Phillips (sixth) and Zach Zarba (sixth).

