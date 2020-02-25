NBA notebook: Mourners pay tribute to Kobe

The "Celebration of Life," held Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles,

paid tribute to Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others who

were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

Mourners packed the venue where Bryant played most of his 20 seasons with the

Los Angeles Lakers and included some of the greatest stars in NBA history --

Michael Jordan, Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill

Russell among them -- as well as his longtime teammates along with players and

coaches for rival NBA teams. Commissioner Adam Silver and Lakers managing

owner Jeanie Buss sat together.

Jordan, tears streaming down his face, described the relationship he shared

with Bryant, who entered the NBA in 1996 as an 18-year-old. "As I got to know

him, I wanted to be the best big brother I could be," Jordan said.

--Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, filed a wrongful death suit against the

company that operated the helicopter that crashed on Jan. 26, killing her

husband, 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit seeks general damages, economic damages, punitive

damages and more, the Los Angeles Times reported. It was filed in Los Angeles

County Superior Court against Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express

Helicopters.

Pilot Ara Zobayan also was killed in the crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was

shuttling the group from Orange County, where the victims lived, to an airport

north of Los Angeles. They were headed to a youth basketball game.

--Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb will miss the rest of the season with a

torn left ACL.

Lamb, 27, also tore the lateral meniscus and sustained a lateral femoral

condylar fracture, the team said. His surgery has not been scheduled.

The injury occurred during the second quarter of the Pacers' 127-81 loss in

Toronto on Sunday night. Lamb started 42 of his 46 games in his first season

with Indiana, averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals

per game.

--Former Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade will have a street named after him.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that Northeast Seventh Street, which runs

perpendicular to Biscayne Boulevard in front of AmericanAirlines Arena, will

be christened Dwyane Wade Boulevard. The mayor said in a video posted to

Twitter that the Miami's city commissioners approved the resolution

unanimously.

"#Miami has always been #WadeCounty but, today, it's official. After giving

@DwyaneWade the Key to the City, we're now designating the street fronting

Biscayne Blvd as Dwyane Wade Blvd. This solidifies D Wade not only as a

@MiamiHEAT hero, but a @CityofMiami hero," the mayor tweeted.

