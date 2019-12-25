NBA notebook: Nuggets' Malone signs extension

Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal

extends through the 2022-23 season.

The Nuggets (21-8) currently have the second-best record in the Western

Conference behind the Los Angeles Lakers (24-6).

"We have been very fortunate to have Coach Malone lead our resurgence. His

tireless work ethic and passion are clearly reflected in the continued

improvement of our roster," president of basketball operations Tim Connelly

said in a press release. "We are all extremely excited for him to continue to

lead our team as we try to build a championship level organization."

In his fifth season with Denver, Malone is already the fourth-winningest coach

in franchise history at 194-163 (54.3 percent).

--Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic is closing in on a return, which could come

as soon as Dallas' Thursday home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The 20-year-old has missed the past four games with an ankle injury but

returned to practice on Tuesday.

"I'm feeling good," Doncic told reporters after practice. "Just taking care of

it. A lot of things that we have to do, and we're just taking care of it.

We'll see how it progresses, and we'll see if I play."

--The Los Angeles Lakers should have their two stars in the lineup Wednesday

when they face the "visiting" Los Angeles Clippers in a marquee game.

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as questionable, but

both are expected to start against the Clippers in the Christmas Day meeting.

The Lakers enter with a season-high three-game losing streak.

James missed a 128-104 loss to the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday because

of a muscle strain near his rib cage. Making matters worse, Davis slipped in

the third quarter, and his right knee bent awkwardly. He left the game in

discomfort, returned for a few minutes, but then departed for good as Denver's

lead continued to expand.

--Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle will miss two to four weeks

due to a sprained right knee, according to multiple reports. The team is

optimistic that the 2019 first-round draft pick could be cleared at the

two-week evaluation date, Yahoo Sports reported.

Thybulle, 22, hyperextended the knee Saturday in the fourth quarter of

Philadelphia's 125-108 win against the visiting Washington Wizards. He did not

play Monday in the 76ers' 125-109 road win against the Detroit Pistons.

Thybulle is averaging 4.8 points, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists, 1.1 rebounds and

17.6 minutes in 30 games (three starts). He is shooting 46.3 percent (31 of

67) from 3-point range.

