NBA notebook: Pelicans’ Williamson plans to play Tuesday

Williamson missed Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a sprained

left ankle but returned to practice on Monday. He told reporters afterward

that he will be back in the lineup.

Williamson suffered the injury against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, and the

team suggested that he sit against the Pacers.

"They just told me longevity, the bigger picture, more long-term," Williamson

said. "They've been doing this for a long time and I'm just learning. I'm just

following their guidance."

--Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo proudly announced the birth of

his first child -- Liam Charles Antetokounmpo -- a perfect excuse for not

being able to play that night's game against the Sacramento Kings.

"Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house," the NBA's reigning MVP posted on

Twitter on Monday, covering his baby boy's real face with an animated version.

The Bucks listed that Antetokounmpo was out for personal reasons, and coach

Mike Budenholzer offered little reaction, saying, "We're excited for him,"

before adding in jest, "I have no comment just in case it's a false Twitter

account."

--LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are among the 44 finalists for

the 12 spots on the 2020 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team.

USA Basketball announced the candidates, and they include nine members of the

United States' 2016 Olympic team and seven from the 2012 squad. Both teams won

gold medals.

The roster will be announced later this year. The 2020 Olympics will be held

in Tokyo from July 24 to Aug. 9. The men's basketball gold medal game is Aug.

8. All 44 finalists have international or USA Basketball National Team

experience. James, a three-time Olympic medalist, has the most international

experience with 68 games played.

--Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon was ruled out for Tuesday night's home

game against the Boston Celtics, with the 12-year veteran expected to return

after the NBA All-Star break.

Head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters that Gordon, who is averaging 15.3

points per game, continues to be bothered by a lower left leg contusion that

forced him to miss Sunday's loss against the Utah Jazz. The matchup against

Boston is Houston's final game before the All-Star break. The Rockets return

Feb. 20 at the Golden State Warriors.

Gordon, 31, has already missed 25 games in 2019-20, his most in a season since

the 2015-16 campaign. He was out for 22 straight games after undergoing right

knee surgery in November. In 11 previous years in the league, he has played

more than 70 games in a season just twice.

--The sheriff's deputy who alleges Masai Ujiri assaulted him following

Toronto's Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals on

June 13 is now suing the Raptors general manager, according to multiple

reports.

In the suit filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District

of California, deputy Alan Strickland and his wife Kelly are seeking a jury

trial and asking for damages greater than $75,000, along with medical and

incidental expenses (both accrued and in the future), loss of earnings,

prejudgment interest, property damage and legal fees.

Alan Strickland -- whose name to this point had not been made public --

alleges Ujiri struck him in the face and chest as the GM attempted to make it

to the court following the Raptors' championship-clinching win at Oracle Arena

in Oakland. Strickland was working security at the arena for Game 6. According

to previous reports, Strickland stated that Ujiri did not show proper

credentials to go onto the area of the court he was trying to access.

