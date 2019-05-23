NBA notebook: Rapper Drake accused of trolling Bucks

The recording artist and Toronto Raptors fan might take credit for having

something to do with the Eastern Conference finals being tied at 2-2 after the

Bucks dropped Games 3 and 4 in Toronto.

On Wednesday, a tweet from a senior executive for Octagon, the agency

representing Antetokounmpo, called out Drake for his repeated trolling of the

Bucks in general and specifically their superstar power forward.

"Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands

up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are

on him, occasionally even massaging the singer," wrote Georgios Dimitropoulos,

Antetokounmpo's former European agent before he was named senior director for

Octagon Basketball Europe. "Security&him both allow it. Never seen

anything as disrespectful as this before ..."

--Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob intends to re-sign Klay Thompson and

Kevin Durant when they become unrestricted free agents this summer, even

though Durant's agent said the superstar is undecided.

With the Warriors in the midst of a nine-day break before the NBA Finals as

they await the winner of the Toronto Raptors-Milwaukee Bucks series, Lacob

answered questions about the futures of Thompson, 29, and Durant, 30, from The

Athletic.

"The season is still ongoing," Lacob responded. "We are not finished. I have

no new ideas or data for you. We love Klay and KD and intend to attempt to

re-sign them. Period. I am confident about BOTH of them. But it is their

choice to do what is best for them. They have earned that right. Our goal is

to keep our team together. We are pretty good."

--Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard's health is just fine, while point guard Kyle

Lowry is fighting through significant pain, head coach Nick Nurse told

reporters.

"He's feeling good," Nurse said of Leonard, who has shown an occasional limp

during the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. "No concerns

at this point. He's good."

Leonard had his workload managed during the regular season and did not play on

back-to-back nights, but he has logged 38.2 minutes per game through 16

postseason games, averaging 31.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5

steals. Lowry has been playing with an injured left (non-shooting) thumb since

hurting it in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs, wearing an oversize,

padded glove to aid the healing process.

--The Bucks' Antetokounmpo, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Oklahoma City

Thunder forward Paul George -- the three finalists for the 2018-19 NBA

Defensive Player of the Year award -- highlight the All-Defensive first team,

announced by the league.

They were joined by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Bucks guard Eric

Bledsoe.

Antetokounmpo, Gobert and George are repeat awardees; this is the first time

on the All-Defensive team for Smart and Bledsoe.

--Field Level Media