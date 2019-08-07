NBA notebook: Raptors' Lowry won't follow Leonard's path

"I want to be there -- I would love to do a long extension, but we'll see what

happens," Lowry said.

Lowry, 33, is in camp with Team USA but dealing with a left thumb injury. The

right-handed shooter is still going through some workouts and could be

available when competition begins. The FIBA World Cup is played in China next

month.

Leonard spent only one season in Toronto but helped lead the Raptors to their

first NBA title before exiting as a free agent.

--When San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich agreed to take over as head

coach of USA Basketball for Mike Krzyzewski, many envisioned NBA superstar

names such as Harden, Love, Lillard and Davis on the backs of the uniforms.

Those top-level NBA stars dropped off the Team USA roster and won't compete in

the FIBA World Cup in China next month, but Popovich doesn't sound worried

about his team.

"I've said that we're going to be fine and by that what I really meant is that

we're blessed with a lot of depth in USA Basketball," he told reporters after

a team practice in Las Vegas. "All of the players here want to be here,

there's no question about it. And that's a big part of the battle itself."

--The Miami Heat re-signed forward Udonis Haslem, bringing him back for his

17th season with the club. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"UD is the heart and soul of Miami and we are proud to have him help lead this

team once again," Heat president Pat Riley said in a statement.

Haslem, 39, has played his entire career in Miami since joining the team as an

undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2003. Part of three NBA championship

teams, Haslem has career averages of 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in 854 games,

ranking as the Heat's all-time leader in rebounds. He is second in games

played to Dwyane Wade, who was a rookie teammate in 2003.

--Field Level Media