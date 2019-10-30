NBA notebook: Rockets ban fan over alleged punching incident
A Houston Rockets fan was charged with misdemeanor assault after punching an assistant coach of the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.
Authorities say Manuel Garcia hit New Orleans assistant Joe Boylan in the face
after the contest, a 126-123 Rockets win in Houston. Garcia's girlfriend also
was arrested for trying to prevent police from reaching Garcia. The fan has
been banned for life by the Rockets.
In a statement to ESPN, the Pelicans said: "We are aware of this incident but
will have no further comment."
Harris County District Attorney's Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle said in a
statement, "We will get to the bottom of this and hold them both accountable
for their actions."
--Former New York Knicks general manager and original Philadelphia 76ers
player Al Bianchi died Monday of natural causes. He was 87.
A 6-foot-3 guard from Long Island City, N.Y., Bianchi was a second-round pick
by the Minneapolis Lakers in the 1954 NBA Draft out of Bowling Green. He
played 10 seasons with the Syracuse Nationals/76ers franchise from 1956-66,
including the team's debut campaign in Philadelphia in 1963-64. He averaged
8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 687 games.
Following his playing career, Bianchi became the first head coach of the
expansion Seattle SuperSonics (1967-69) before coaching the ABA's Washington
Capitols (1969-70) and Virginia Squires (1970-76).
--The Los Angeles Clippers exercised the third-year options on guards Landry
Shamet and Jerome Robinson.
Shamet, 22, has started four games for Los Angeles this season, averaging 10.3
points in 32.8 minutes. A first-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018,
he was traded to the Clippers last season. In 83 career games, he is averaging
9.2 points per game. He was named to the NBA's All-Rookie second team last
season.
Robinson, 22, has appeared in 36 games with the Clippers, averaging 3.2 points
and 9.1 minutes per game. This season, he has scored three points in three
games. Robinson was the Clippers' first-round pick in the 2018 draft out of
Boston College, selected 13th overall.
