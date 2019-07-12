NBA notebook: Rockets swap Paul for Thunder's Westbrook

The Thunder will receive the Rockets' first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 and

the option to swap picks in 2021 and 2025, according to ESPN's Adrian

Wojnarowski and Royce Young.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the first-round picks in 2024 and

2026 are top-4 protected. The 2021 swap is also protected 1-4, with the

Thunder allowed to swap either of their first-rounders received from the Los

Angeles Clippers or Miami Heat. The 2025 swap is protected from 1-20.

The move reunites Westbrook, 30, with former Thunder teammate and reigning NBA

scoring champion James Harden. They played together for three seasons from

2009-12, making the playoffs all three years and reaching the NBA Finals in

2012.

--Before Westbrook's trade to the Rockets, the Miami Heat were reportedly

interested, but only at the right price.

According to the Miami Herald, the Heat informed the Thunder during

preliminary talks that rookie shooting guard Tyler Herro and center Bam

Adebayo were not available.

The Heat were willing to offer the expiring contracts of Goran Dragic ($19.2

million) and Meyers Leonard ($11.3 million), but did not have much draft

capital at their disposal.

--Free agent forward Trey Lyles has agreed on a two-year contract with the San

Antonio Spurs, according to multiple reports.

San Antonio had an opening for the 23-year-old after forward Marcus Morris

backed out on a commitment to join the Spurs on a two-year, $20 million

contract. Morris instead agreed to a deal with the New York Knicks. The

Athletic reported it was a one-year, $15 million agreement.

"I had to make this decision based on the best situation for me and my

family," Morris told The Athletic. "This is no knock on the Spurs. I have

respect for them."

--The Toronto Raptors signed forward Stanley Johnson, who split the 2018-19

season between the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans.

Financial terms were not announced, but multiple media outlets reported

Johnson, 23, agreed to a two-year, $7.424 million deal.

The team also announced Thursday the signing of rookie free agent Terence

Davis. According to multiple reports, Davis signed a two-year, $2.42 million

deal.

--Ron Adams will stay on as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors

after discussing a similar opening with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported.

Adams has spent the past five years as one of the top assistants to Warriors

coach Steve Kerr. He has served as an assistant in the league for the past

quarter century.

The decision leaves Lakers coach Frank Vogel searching for one more assistant

to join his staff, which already includes Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins.

