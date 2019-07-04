NBA notebook: Suns deal former top pick Jackson to Grizz

Also headed to Memphis are guard De'Anthony Melton, a 2020 second-round pick

and a conditional 2021 second-rounder (conveyed only if it lands between Nos.

31 and 35), with the Grizzlies sending guards Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to

Phoenix, according to ESPN.

The report adds that the Suns will waive Korver for $3.4 million, and the

38-year-old will consider signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks

or Philadelphia 76ers after clearing waivers.

The move will clear room for the Suns to fit Ricky Rubio's three-year, $51

million deal when the free agent signs later this week. No trades or signings

can become official until Saturday.

--The Grizzlies traded disappointing Chandler Parsons to the Atlanta Hawks,

receiving forward Solomon Hill and center Miles Plumlee in return, ESPN

reported.

Parsons signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the Grizzlies in July of

2016, but chronic knee issues largely have kept him off the court. Now 30, the

6-foot-10 Parsons played just 95 games (45 starts) in three seasons in

Memphis, averaging 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies and Hawks made almost an even swap in terms of dollars, with

Parsons owed $25.1 million next season. Hill ($12.8 million) and Plumlee

($12.5 million) will earn a combined $25.3 million. Both Hill and Plumlee are

entering the final seasons of their contracts.

--Forward Markieff Morris agreed to a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons,

according to multiple reports.

Morris, 29, will be signed on the bi-annual exception, according to The

Athletic, not a veteran minimum contract. Terms were not disclosed.

Morris, a former 13th overall draft selection in 2011 by the Phoenix Suns out

of Kansas, averaged 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 58 games (16 starts)

between the Washington Wizards and the Oklahoma City Thunder this past season.

--Free agent center Boban Marjanovic and the Dallas Mavericks agreed to a

two-year, $7 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The 7-foot-3 Marjanovic began the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Clippers

and was traded to Philadelphia in February as part of the deal that also sent

forward Tobias Harris to the 76ers.

In 13.9 minutes per game with Philadelphia, he averaged 8.2 points and 5.1

rebounds over 22 contests (three starts).

--The Golden State Warriors rescinded the one-year, $1.9 million qualifying

offer they made Saturday to guard Quinn Cook, making the Duke product an

unrestricted free agent, The Athletic reported.

Cook, 26, spent the past two seasons with the Warriors, providing valuable

minutes as a backup to Stephen Curry.

In 2018-19, he appeared in 74 games (10 starts), averaging 6.9 points and

shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3-point range.

--Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. will undergo a core muscle procedure

next week, the team announced.

The injury will prevent Carter from playing for Chicago's summer league team,

but he is expected to be ready for training camp this fall. The procedure is

scheduled for Tuesday.

Carter was limited to 44 games as a rookie due to a season-ending left thumb

injury he suffered on Jan. 15. The No. 7 overall pick from Duke averaged 10.3

points and 7.0 rebounds while playing 25.2 minutes per game.

--Guard T.J. McConnell agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with the Indiana

Pacers, according to multiple reports.

McConnell, who went undrafted in 2015 out of Arizona, averaged 6.4 points with

a career-low 3.4 assists in 76 games (three starts) with the 76ers this past

season.

In four seasons with the Sixers, he averaged 6.4 points with 4.7 assists in

314 games (72 starts).

--Guard Jimmer Fredette has left the Warriors' summer league team after

playing in two games, Golden State summer league coach Aaron Miles told

reporters.

The former college star at BYU informed the club he wouldn't play in

Wednesday's finale in Sacramento or join them when play begins in Las Vegas on

Friday. Ironically, Fredette began his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings

after being the 10th overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, but his career

fizzled out. He has played in just 241 games with five teams and has a career

average of 6.0 points.

Fredette, 30, averaged a league-best 36.9 points last season for the Shanghai

Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. He later played six games for

the Phoenix Suns, but shot a porous 27.6 percent from the field while

averaging 3.7 points.

