NBA notebook: Vanessa Bryant thanks well-wishers on Instagram

Earlier Wednesday, Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram profile picture to one

of her husband and daughter hugging. She also made her Instagram page public

when she released the new profile picture, changing her account that went to

private after the crash.

Later posting a photo of her with her husband and their four daughters, she

wrote, in part, "My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've

shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the

prayers. We definitely need them.

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe

-- the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna -- a

loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia,

Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their

loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately."

--Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is weighing whether to continue

using helicopter commutes to get around Southern California. Leonard is

pondering the practice after the crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight

others on Sunday.

"The things that you hear, you don't know what's real yet," Leonard said when

asked if he has concerns. "I can't really speak on it. I don't know. I don't

know yet. It's a lot of thoughts in my head."

Leonard knew the helicopter pilot who died in the crash -- Ara Zobayan -- from

his own trips, primarily from Los Angeles to San Diego and vice versa. Leonard

was a college star at San Diego State and has a home in the area in addition

to having a residence close to the Staples Center.

--Shaquille O'Neal said he will donate proceeds from his annual Super Bowl

weekend party to the families of those killed riding in Kobe Bryant's

helicopter, as well as to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation.

Shaq's Fun House Miami, as the event is called, will be held as planned Friday

night, O'Neal announced Wednesday. Diddy, Diplo and Pitbull are among the

entertainers scheduled to perform, and it is billed as "part music festival,

part carnival, part circus" on the event website.

"Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I should even have my

event in Miami this weekend," O'Neal wrote on Twitter announcing his donation.

"Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his

family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what

would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life."

--Carmelo Anthony is enjoying his time in Portland so much that he says he

wants to finish his career with the Trail Blazers.

Anthony was out of the NBA for more than a year before Portland signed him in

November. Now he is thinking about returning after his one-year deal expires

after the season. The 35-year-old veteran is averaging 16.1 points and 6.5

rebounds in 32 games (all starts) since joining Portland.

"I would love to stay," Anthony told the Portland Tribune. "I feel like this

is the place for me to end my career. It could have happened earlier, but it

didn't. Now, where I'm at in my life and my career -- this is where I want to

retire."

--LaMelo Ball, out with a foot injury, left his Australian team this week to

return to the United States to rehabilitate and prepare for the 2020 NBA

Draft, leaving behind some hard feelings.

A bone bruise on his left foot sustained last month was expected to keep the

18-year-old on the bench for the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball

League for the rest of the season, but the team thought the projected top-five

draft pick might stick around a while longer. The league is holding a big

event -- its first-ever Indigenous Round -- this weekend.

Instead, he apparently left without saying goodbye. His teammate with the

Hawks, Todd Blanchfield, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. News that he had

no idea Ball had left when the network contacted him for his reaction.

