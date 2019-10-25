NBA notebook: VP Pence rips league over China issue

Pence delivered his tough words about the incident, which began with a

pro-Hong Kong tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, during a

speech on Thursday at The Wilson Center in Washington.

Pence took issue with how star players went silent in the wake of the

controversy caused by Morey's Oct. 4 tweet: "Fight for Freedom, stand with

Hong Kong."

"Some of the NBA's biggest players and owners, who routinely exercise their

freedom to criticize this country, lose their voices when it comes to the

freedom and rights of other peoples," Pence said during the speech.

--Sacramento forward Marvin Bagley III will miss at least a month after

breaking his right thumb Wednesday in the Kings' season-opening loss to the

Phoenix Suns. The team said that an MRI exam revealed a non-displaced fracture

and that Bagley is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, opened his second season

by tallying 14 points and 10 rebounds in the 124-95 loss in Phoenix.

Expected to be a pivotal piece of the Kings' young core this season, Bagley

averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 62 games (four starts) as a rookie in

2018-19. He made the All-Rookie first team.

--Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum is expected to miss three to four

weeks with a fractured left middle finger, Yahoo Sports reported. The Hornets

announced that X-rays revealed Batum sustained a fracture of a finger, but the

club hasn't yet provided its timeline for how long the 30-year-old will be

sidelined.

Batum got hurt Wednesday during Charlotte's season-opening victory over the

Chicago Bulls. His finger appeared to get caught on the ball while trying to

catch a pass in traffic.

Batum was held without a point in 11 minutes but had four rebounds and two

assists in the opener. He is beginning his fifth season with the Hornets.

--Field Level Media