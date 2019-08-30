NBA notebook: Warrant reportedly out for Lakers' Cousins

The Mobile municipal court lists a charge of third-degree harassing

communications but provides no specific details about the alleged incident.

The warrant comes two days after TMZ released an audio recording, allegedly of

Cousins threatening to harm his ex-girlfriend during an argument about their

7-year-old son.

The NBA and the Lakers both released statements on Tuesday saying that they

were investigating the allegations.

--New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller's 2019-20 season is in jeopardy

after the veteran underwent surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles

tendon.

Miller, 29, was operated on by Dr. Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special

Surgery in New York City, the team announced. No timetable for his return was

provided, but the typical rehabilitation ranges from six months to a year or

longer.

One of just six returning players on the Pelicans' roster, Miller signed a

two-year, $14.25 million deal in July.

--The NBA suspended Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler for 25 games for

violating the league's anti-drug program.

The league said that the 32-year-old Chandler tested positive for Ipamorelin,

a growth-hormone-releasing peptide.

Chandler, who signed a one-year deal with the Nets in July for the $2.6

million veteran's minimum, said he didn't realize the substance was

prohibited.

--Field Level Media