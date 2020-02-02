NBA notebook: Warriors’ Curry out through February
Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry will miss the entire month of February due to his fractured left hand but is expected to return at some point in March, the team said in a statement on Saturday.
Curry, who has missed the past three months, will expand his on-court work and
be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to the Warriors. He sustained the
injury in an Oct. 30 loss to the Phoenix Suns and underwent surgery two days
later.
The 31-year-old Curry recently increased the intensity of his workouts with an
eye on returning to action in March.
Curry, a six-time All-Star, wants to return despite the club's poor record.
Golden State owns an NBA-worst 10-39 record entering Saturday night's game
against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two-time MVP averaged 20.3 points, 6.5
assists and 5.0 rebounds in four games this season.
--Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell is out indefinitely after breaking a
bone in his hand on Friday night. He sustained a fracture to the fourth
metacarpal of his left hand and "will be reassessed as appropriate," the team
said in a release.
The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of Toronto's 105-92 win in Detroit.
Powell finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes.
Powell, 26, is averaging career highs of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.2
minutes in 38 games (17 starts) this season. He has scored 20 or more points
12 times, including a career-best 33 on Nov. 29 at Orlando, and has led the
bench in scoring in 12 games.
--The Boston Celtics were without All-Star point guard Kemba Walker for a
showdown with the rival Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced. After the
team's morning shootaround, the Celtics tweeted the news that Walker will be
sidelined because of soreness in his left knee.
"Kemba's out," coach Brad Stevens said at the Celtics' practice facility, per
ESPN.com. "Most likely, at minimum, the next two games, maybe, and then we'll
reevaluate it after that."
Stevens said that Walker's knee became bothersome during Boston's 119-104 win
against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, when the star guard scored just
13 points in 31 minutes. He also missed a game against the Phoenix Suns on
Jan. 18 with similar symptoms in the same knee.
--Field Level Media