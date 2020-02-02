NBA notebook: Warriors’ Curry out through February

Curry, who has missed the past three months, will expand his on-court work and

be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to the Warriors. He sustained the

injury in an Oct. 30 loss to the Phoenix Suns and underwent surgery two days

later.

The 31-year-old Curry recently increased the intensity of his workouts with an

eye on returning to action in March.

Curry, a six-time All-Star, wants to return despite the club's poor record.

Golden State owns an NBA-worst 10-39 record entering Saturday night's game

against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two-time MVP averaged 20.3 points, 6.5

assists and 5.0 rebounds in four games this season.

--Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell is out indefinitely after breaking a

bone in his hand on Friday night. He sustained a fracture to the fourth

metacarpal of his left hand and "will be reassessed as appropriate," the team

said in a release.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of Toronto's 105-92 win in Detroit.

Powell finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes.

Powell, 26, is averaging career highs of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.2

minutes in 38 games (17 starts) this season. He has scored 20 or more points

12 times, including a career-best 33 on Nov. 29 at Orlando, and has led the

bench in scoring in 12 games.

--The Boston Celtics were without All-Star point guard Kemba Walker for a

showdown with the rival Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced. After the

team's morning shootaround, the Celtics tweeted the news that Walker will be

sidelined because of soreness in his left knee.

"Kemba's out," coach Brad Stevens said at the Celtics' practice facility, per

ESPN.com. "Most likely, at minimum, the next two games, maybe, and then we'll

reevaluate it after that."

Stevens said that Walker's knee became bothersome during Boston's 119-104 win

against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, when the star guard scored just

13 points in 31 minutes. He also missed a game against the Phoenix Suns on

Jan. 18 with similar symptoms in the same knee.

