NBA notebook: Warriors investor draws 1-year ban

The billionaire apologized after the league announced the punishment Thursday.

"I hope that Mr. Lowry and others impacted by this lapse in judgment

understand that the behavior I demonstrated last night does not reflect the

person I am or have been throughout my life," he said. "I made a mistake and

I'm truly sorry. I need to be better and look forward to making it right."

The NBA also issued a statement critical of Stevens, then later announced that

he is prohibited from attending games through the rest of this year's Finals

plus all of the 2019-20 regular season and postseason.

--Kevin Durant will not play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Golden State coach

Steve Kerr announced.

Durant has not played since he injured his right calf on May 8 in the Western

Conference semifinals. He has missed the past eight games.

Kerr had better news when it came to Klay Thompson's strained left hamstring.

Thompson didn't play in Game 3 on Wednesday as the Warriors lost 123-109 to

the Toronto Raptors, said Kerr said the star guard would play in Game 4

"barring something unforeseen."

--The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade guard Allen Crabbe and two first-round

picks to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Taurean Prince and a second-round pick,

ESPN reported.

The Nets will clear Crabbe's $18.5 million salary for 2019-20, giving them cap

space to sign two maximum-level contracts in free agency this summer.

According to the report, they will receive a 2021 second-round pick while

sending the Hawks their first-rounder, 17th overall, in the draft later this

month and a lottery-protected first-rounder in 2020. No trades can be made

official until July 6.

--Field Level Media