NBA notebook: Zion out 6-8 weeks after knee surgery

The Pelicans said Williamson was diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus and

the timetable for his return is 6-8 weeks.

Williamson, the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, underwent tests on

the knee on Friday when soreness persisted. He shot 71.4 percent while

averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in the preseason.

He is the new face of the Pelicans after disgruntled All-Star Anthony Davis

was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason. Based on the schedule

laid out by the team, Williamson will likely make his NBA debut in

mid-December or close to the start of 2020.

--Pascal Siakam is staying with the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, officially

signing a four-year contract extension reported to be worth $130 million.

The fourth-year forward posted career-high averages for points (16.9),

rebounds (6.9) and assists (3.1) last season and is viewed as the focal point

of a team searching to rebuild its identity on the fly after Kawhi Leonard

helped the franchise win the title last season.

Siakam reportedly will earn $29 million in 2020-21, $31.32 million in 2021-22,

$33.64 million in 2022-23 and $35.96 million in 2023-24. He is due to make a

base salary of $2.35 million in 2019-20, according to Spotrac.

--Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown agreed to a four-year, $115 million

contract extension, his agent told ESPN. The extension, confirmed by agent

Jason Glushon, keeps Brown in Boston through the 2023-24 season at an average

of $28.75 million per season.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown was entering the final

year of his rookie contract.

Brown, who turns 23 on Thursday, averaged 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 74

games (25 starts) last season.

--Domantas Sabonis signed a four-year, $77 million contract extension with the

Indiana Pacers, according to multiple reports.

Sabonis, who was reportedly on the trade block, becomes a part of the core

along with Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo. ESPN reported

Sabonis can push his total earnings over four years to $85 million, citing

information from agent Greg Lawrence.

The 23-year-old Sabonis was acquired along with Oladipo from Oklahoma City in

2017 in the Paul George trade. Sabonis averaged 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and

2.9 assists last season and led all NBA bench players with 27 double-doubles.

He's expected to be in the starting lineup this season.

--Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has agreed to a four-year contract

extension, multiple outlets reported.

The Athletic reported that the extension includes $86 million in guaranteed

money and $20 million in incentives -- about $10 million of which should be

readily attainable, according to reporter Sam Amick. Hield will start at $24

million in 2020-21, with the salary decreasing 8 percent per year.

Hield, 26, is a key piece on a young team. The fourth-year pro averaged

career-highs with 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season while

starting all 82 games and shooting 42.7 percent from 3-point range.

--San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray signed a four-year, $64

million extension.

Murray, 23, can earn up to $70 million under terms of the new deal if he

achieves all bonuses, agent Rich Paul told ESPN. He is entering his third

season after missing the entire 2018-19 campaign with a torn ACL.

The 29th pick in the 2016 draft, Murray became the youngest ever All-NBA

Defensive Team selection in 2017-18. He started 48 games that season,

averaging 8.1 points, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals.

--Taurean Prince agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Brooklyn

Nets. The deal is worth up to $29 million, ESPN reported.

Prince was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in July as part of the massive

roster overhaul that included big names Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre

Jordan.

Prince, 25, averaged a team-high 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in

22.4 minutes per game with the Nets in the preseason.

--The Detroit Pistons waived seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson, multiple media

outlets reported.

The veteran shooting guard, who parlayed his time in the BIG3 league capped by

an MVP award into a deal with the Pistons in September, failed to earn the

final roster spot. Power forward Christian Wood is being kept to provide

frontcourt depth.

Johnson, 38, was named the 2019 MVP of the BIG3 league, which pits former NBA

players in games of 3-on-3. He last played for the Utah Jazz and Houston

Rockets in the 2017-18 season. The 16-year veteran has averaged 16.0 points,

4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his NBA career.

--Field Level Media

