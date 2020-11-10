The agreement must now be approved by the league's board of governors.

As was reported in recent days, the season would tip off on Dec. 22 and teams

would play 72 regular-season games. The typical NBA season begins around

Halloween and each team plays 82 regular-season games. But the season will

begin late and teams will play fewer regular-season games because of delays

caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basketball Ex-Zags F Petrusev withdraws from NBA draft 3 HOURS AGO

The 2019-20 regular season was interrupted March 11 due to the pandemic and

did not resume until more than four months later at a "bubble" environment

near Orlando. The Los Angeles Lakers won the championship on Oct. 11 -- four

months later than the season typically ends.

The Dec. 22 start date would allow the league to have its annual Christmas Day

showcase of games.

In a joint news release, the two sides also announced a salary cap of $109.1

million for the upcoming season and a luxury-tax threshold of $132.7 million

-- both figures unchanged from last season. Under the collective bargaining

agreement, the cap will increase between 3 and 10 percent each subsequent

season, though the tax hit would lower should league revenue decrease from one

season to the next.

Free agents would be allowed to start negotiating with teams on Nov. 20 and be

able to sign contracts beginning Nov. 22. The NBA draft is scheduled to take

place Nov. 18.

The announcement did not mention whether there were plans to allow any fans to

attend games.

With such a short time between the conclusion of the playoffs and the start of

the next season, there have been reports that some players could miss the

start of the season to rest a little more. The Lakers' Danny Green said last

month that people shouldn't expect his teammate LeBron James to play in the

first month.

--Field Level Media

Basketball Bucks' Brown agrees to settle with city of Milwaukee after 2018 Taser arrest 13 HOURS AGO