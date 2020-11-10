The agreement must now be approved by the league's board of governors.
As was reported in recent days, the season would tip off on Dec. 22 and teams
would play 72 regular-season games. The typical NBA season begins around
Halloween and each team plays 82 regular-season games. But the season will
begin late and teams will play fewer regular-season games because of delays
caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2019-20 regular season was interrupted March 11 due to the pandemic and
did not resume until more than four months later at a "bubble" environment
near Orlando. The Los Angeles Lakers won the championship on Oct. 11 -- four
months later than the season typically ends.
The Dec. 22 start date would allow the league to have its annual Christmas Day
showcase of games.
In a joint news release, the two sides also announced a salary cap of $109.1
million for the upcoming season and a luxury-tax threshold of $132.7 million
-- both figures unchanged from last season. Under the collective bargaining
agreement, the cap will increase between 3 and 10 percent each subsequent
season, though the tax hit would lower should league revenue decrease from one
season to the next.
Free agents would be allowed to start negotiating with teams on Nov. 20 and be
able to sign contracts beginning Nov. 22. The NBA draft is scheduled to take
place Nov. 18.
The announcement did not mention whether there were plans to allow any fans to
attend games.
With such a short time between the conclusion of the playoffs and the start of
the next season, there have been reports that some players could miss the
start of the season to rest a little more. The Lakers' Danny Green said last
month that people shouldn't expect his teammate LeBron James to play in the
first month.
