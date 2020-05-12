NBA players polled about return; stars want to resume

The National Basketball Players Association is informally polling players to gauge where they stand on restarting the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.
NBPA regional representatives began asking players to respond to a "yes or no"
question about their desire to return to the court during the coronavirus
pandemic, sources told Wojnarowski.
Some teams were asked the question in group texts, per the report, and names
of the players and their individual responses will be kept confidential.
However, in a statement to The Athletic, the NBPA said it "is not engaging in
and has not authorized any formal poll of its players."
NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, executive committee members including
president Chris Paul and other players held a conference call Friday with
league commissioner Adam Silver to discuss various topics related to resuming
play, chiefly health and finances.
Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Paul held a private conference call with
superstars across the league on Tuesday, with all wanting to resume the season
at some point.
Per the report, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Russell
Westbrook were all on the call, and "all parties were in agreement to take the
court with proper safety measures" once that proves possible.
The NBA suspended the regular season on March 11. Silver has said that a
decision about whether to resume and how to do so does not need to be made
until June.
--Field Level Media