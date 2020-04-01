NBA players to take part in NBA 2K tournament

The NBA 2K Players Tournament will feature 16 current NBA players in a

bracket-style tournament that will run from Friday to April 11 and be

televised on ESPN and ESPN2.

The first two rounds will be single elimination while the semis and finals

will be best-of-three games.

The winner will receive $100,000, which will be donated to a charity of his

choice to support ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.

"This tournament offers a unique opportunity for our players to compete with

one another while also supporting their philanthropic efforts and engaging

with their fans," Josh Goodstadt, a representative of the players union's

commercial arm, said in a statement. "We are excited to work with 2K and the

NBA to bring this experience to life for the entire NBA community."

The players are seeded No. 1 to No. 16, with seeding based on their player

ratings in NBA 2K20. Each player will select eight current NBA teams from

which they will choose their team each round. Each player can use a team only

once, and if two opponents select the same team, the away team gets first

choice of team.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets is the No. 1 seed, and he selected the

Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston

Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz as his

eight teams. He will face 16th-seeded Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat at

7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Jones has selected the Boston Celtics, the Nets,

Dallas Mavericks, Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks

and Philadelphia 76ers as his teams.

NBA 2K Players Tournament seedings (with NBA 2K20 rank in parentheses):

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (96)

2. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (90)

3. Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers (87)

4. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (87)

5. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (86)

6. Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers (85)

7. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (85)

8. Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers (85)

9. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers (85)

10. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (85)

11. DeMarcus Cousins (81)

12. Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets (81)

13. Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards (79)

14. Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers (78)

15. Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings (78)

16. Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat (78)

NBA 2K Players Tournament schedule:

Round 1

Friday

7:30-8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN): Derrick Jones Jr. (16) vs. Kevin Durant (1)

8:30-11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): Games TBA

Sunday, April 5

Noon-4 p.m. ET (ESPN2): Games TBA

Quarterfinals

April 7

7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Semifinals and finals

April 11

Times TBA (ESPN)

--Field Level Media