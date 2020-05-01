NBA postpones draft lottery, combine

The NBA announced Friday that it has postponed the draft lottery and draft combine.
Both events were slated to take place in Chicago. The lottery was scheduled
for May 19 with the combine featuring draft hopefuls running May 21-24.
The NBA didn't reveal new dates for either event.
LeBron rejects idea NBA execs, agents want season canceled
"More information on each event will be shared at a later date as the NBA
continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with
infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government
officials," the league said in a statement.
ESPN reported that the NBA also discussed pushing back the June 25 draft
during a board of governors' conference call but decided not to take action.
It remains a strong possibility that the festivities will eventually be pushed
back as the league still hopes to resume its season that was suspended on
March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The league also discussed delaying the start of the 2020-21 season until
December, according to ESPN.
--Field Level Media