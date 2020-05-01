NBA postpones draft lottery, combine

The NBA announced Friday that it has postponed the draft lottery and draft combine.

Both events were slated to take place in Chicago. The lottery was scheduled

for May 19 with the combine featuring draft hopefuls running May 21-24.

The NBA didn't reveal new dates for either event.

"More information on each event will be shared at a later date as the NBA

continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with

infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government

officials," the league said in a statement.

ESPN reported that the NBA also discussed pushing back the June 25 draft

during a board of governors' conference call but decided not to take action.

It remains a strong possibility that the festivities will eventually be pushed

back as the league still hopes to resume its season that was suspended on

March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The league also discussed delaying the start of the 2020-21 season until

December, according to ESPN.

--Field Level Media

