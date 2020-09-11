In its Last Two Minute Report, the league ruled that an incorrect no call was

made when Boston's Kemba Walker drove for the go-ahead score with 4.4 seconds

remaining in the fourth quarter with the score tied at 98.

OG Anunoby should have been called for a shooting foul, sending Walker to the

line for the potential go-ahead free throws.

"Anunoby (TOR) makes contact to Walker's (BOS) arm during his shooting motion

that affects his driving shot attempt," the league wrote.

A second incorrect no call also benefited the Raptors. The league ruled

Toronto guard Norman Powell should have been whistled for traveling with 1:35

remaining in the first overtime. Instead, Powell was fouled and made two free

throws to give Toronto a 106-104 lead.

The game went into double overtime where the Raptors won it to force Game 7 of

the Eastern Conference semifinals best-of-seven series on Friday night.

--Field Level Media

