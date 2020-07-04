Basketball

NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The NBA on Saturday released the scrimmage schedule for the upcoming 22-team restart.

From July 22-28, each team will compete in three inter-squad scrimmages at the
ESPN Wide of Sports Complex near Orlando to prepare for the resumption of the
season on July 30.

There will be three to six scrimmages per day on multiple courts.

The Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers tip off the action on July 22 at 3
p.m. ET.

Also playing on the first day are the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets
(3:30 p.m. ET), the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets (7 p.m.) and the
Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat (8 p.m.).

Teams are scheduled to arrive in Florida from July 7-9.

--Field Level Media

