NBA releases schedule, but Silver admits risk exists

Even as the NBA was unveiling its schedule for the conclusion of the regular season, commissioner Adam Silver admitted Friday that the league's "bubble" in central Florida can't be made totally safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

The league is bringing 22 of its 30 teams to the ESPN Wide World of Sports

Complex near Orlando, Fla., for the resumption of play. Each team will compete

in eight "seeding games" to complete the regular season, and the playoffs will

follow, all at the Disney site.

Action will commence July 30 with the Utah Jazz opposing the New Orleans

Pelicans, and the Los Angeles Clippers facing the Los Angeles Lakers in a

doubleheader that will air on TNT.

The Jazz get to be one of the first teams returning after they were the team

that prompted the NBA's shutdown when All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested

positive for the coronavirus on March 11.

The season has been in hiatus since, but teams are set to arrive at the Disney

campus for training by July 11.

Earlier Friday, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association

finalized the protocols for the Disney "bubble." The agreement comes at a time

when COVID-19 cases are spiking in Florida.

Silver said on a conference call Friday, "We know that COVID-19 will be with

us for the foreseeable future, and we are left with no choice but to learn to

live with this virus. No options are risk-free right now. ...

"My ultimate conclusion is that we can't outrun the virus, and that this is

what we're gonna be living with for the foreseeable future -- which is why we

designed the campus the way we did. And so it's a closed network; and while

it's not impermeable, we are in essence protected from cases around us. At

least, that's the model.

"So for those reasons, we're still very comfortable being in Orlando."

The NBA and NBPA announced in a joint statement Friday that 16 of the 302 NBA

players who were examined Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus.

Silver added that Florida setting a record with around 9,000 new COVID-19

cases reported Friday is worrying.

"The level of concern has increased, not just because of the increased levels

in Florida, but throughout the country," he said. "At least today, I believe,

29 of the 50 states have an increased number of cases. Of course, we designed

our campus, in essence, to isolate ourselves from whatever the level of cases

was in the surrounding community.

"But since we designed our initial protocol, we are continuing to work with

Disney on the testing of at least a subset of their employees that could

potentially be in the same room as our players, and anyone else who's tested

daily on our campus. So we are satisfied that, once we work through those

additional measures with Disney, we will continue to have a safe setting for

us to resume our season."

The commissioner wasn't ready to reveal the NBA's intentions should a COVID-19

outbreak occur among players.

"I think we want to get down on the ground and start to see how our testing's

working and how the protocols are working and then we'll make decisions as we

go," Silver said.

The league also will address the recent calls for social justice in the wake

of George Floyd's death.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, the NBPA president, told reporters,

"We ... understand how powerful our voice is, and so even if we're back to

playing, we understand that our voice can still be heard, our message can

still be screamed loud and clear on an unbelievable platform.

"So just know that you're going to continue to hear us. Just know that. It's

never a 'shut-up-and-dribble' situation. You're going to continue to hear us

and see us."

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said the players have been in

discussions about what protests would be held and how they will be done.

"I can't imagine anything healthier than that," Roberts said. "I would've been

ashamed had there not been a conversation. If the players had been talking

about getting back to play and nothing else, frankly, as an African-American

woman, I would've been disappointed."

The regular-season games at the Disney complex will be held at three different

courts. At least four games will be played every day after the July 30

doubleheader.

Because only 88 of the 259 games remaining on the league's schedule will be

contested, the league had to figure out a way to determine which games to

play. The matchups were chosen chronologically, beginning with games that

would have been played March 11, with four caveats:

--A matchup couldn't feature a non-participating team. (The non-contending

Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta

Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors

will not participate.)

--A matchup couldn't result in either team going beyond the maximum of eight

games.

--A matchup couldn't prevent any participating team from having eight possible

matchups.

--If two teams facing off head-to-head twice in the season's resumption would

prevent either team from having a single matchup against another team that it

was due to play twice, the league set up one matchup against each of the other

teams.

Once the regular season is complete, if the ninth-place team in either

conference is within four games of the eighth-place team, a play-in

competition would be held. The eighth-place team would need to beat the

ninth-place team just once to advance, while the ninth-place team would need

to defeat the eighth-place team twice to qualify.

Once the 16-team field is set, the playoffs will proceed is normal, with all

matchups best-of-seven.

--Field Level Media

