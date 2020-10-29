Real time betting data for both the NBA and WNBA will be distributed by both
companies to the growing number of more than 20 licensed betting operators and
platform providers.
Sportradar works with several leagues around the world, including the NHL,
NASCAR, MLS, Sire A in Italy, the German Football Association -- the governing
body of soccer in Germany -- as well as the International Tennis Federation.
It analyzes potential fraud and match fixing for the German Football
Association.
Genius Sports Group supplies data to licenses sportsbooks for the NCAA, PGA
Tour, NASCAR, as well as soccer leagues around the world like the Premier
League in England and the Scottish Professional Football League, which
oversees all levels of professional soccer in Scotland. It tracks potential
integrity and corruption issues for the PGA Tour.
