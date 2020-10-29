Real time betting data for both the NBA and WNBA will be distributed by both

companies to the growing number of more than 20 licensed betting operators and

platform providers.

Sportradar works with several leagues around the world, including the NHL,

NASCAR, MLS, Sire A in Italy, the German Football Association -- the governing

body of soccer in Germany -- as well as the International Tennis Federation.

It analyzes potential fraud and match fixing for the German Football

Association.

Genius Sports Group supplies data to licenses sportsbooks for the NCAA, PGA

Tour, NASCAR, as well as soccer leagues around the world like the Premier

League in England and the Scottish Professional Football League, which

oversees all levels of professional soccer in Scotland. It tracks potential

integrity and corruption issues for the PGA Tour.

--Field Level Media

