NBA reports no new positive COVID-19 tests

For the second consecutive week, no NBA players tested positive for COVID-19.

The league and the NBA Players Association announced Wednesday that 344

players had been tested since the results were last announced on July 20. The

league tested 346 players that week.

The report is encouraging news from inside the NBA bubble near Orlando as

Major League Baseball grapples with a coronavirus outbreak affecting a

reported 18 members of the Miami Marlins.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday on "Good Morning America" that his

league is watching the MLB developments.

"Obviously, we're seeing what's happening in baseball with the Marlins, so

it's something we continue to track very closely," Silver said. "Having said

that, we have confidence in the protocol that we designed."

The NBA is scheduled to resume its coronavirus-interrupted season on Thursday

night with two games at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Two players tested positive during the first week teams spent at the Walt

Disney World Resort from July 7-13. Another 19 players tested positive for the

coronavirus during in-market testing that began July 1 before the teams headed

to central Florida.

