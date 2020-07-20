NBA reports zero positive tests in last week

None of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 at the NBA campus in Florida returned positive tests over the past seven days, the league and union announced Monday.

That is a good sign that the "bubble" environment is working as the NBA

prepares to resume the season on July 30.

Two players tested positive during the first week teams spent at the Walt

Disney World Resort near Orlando from July 7-13, including Houston Rockets

star Russell Westbrook.

Another 19 players tested positive for the coronavirus during in-market

testing that began July 1 before the teams headed to central Florida.

The numbers continue to surge elsewhere in Florida. ABC News reported Monday

there were 10,347 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total

to 360,394. The seven-day average has been greater than 10,000 over the last

week, according to the state health department, and more than 5,000 have died

in Florida.

--Field Level Media

