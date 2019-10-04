NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

38 minutes agoUpdated 36 minutes ago

Oct 4 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Indiana 132 SACRAMENTO 131 (OT) Franca BC at Brooklyn (19:30)

