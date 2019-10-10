NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

1 hour ago

Oct 10 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Dallas at Detroit in play WASHINGTON 137 Guangzhou Long-Lions 98 Orlando at Atlanta in play Miami at Charlotte in play New Orleans at Chicago in play Utah at Milwaukee in play

