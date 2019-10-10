NBA Results
Oct 10 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Brooklyn 114 LA LAKERS 111 New Zealand Breakers at Oklahoma City (20:00) Maccabi Haifa at Portland (22:00) Phoenix at Sacramento (22:00) Minnesota at Golden State (22:30) Denver at LA
Oct 10 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Brooklyn 114 LA LAKERS 111 New Zealand Breakers at Oklahoma City (20:00) Maccabi Haifa at Portland (22:00) Phoenix at Sacramento (22:00) Minnesota at Golden State (22:30) Denver at LA Clippers (22:30)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react