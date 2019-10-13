NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

1 hour ago

Oct 13 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) BOSTON 118 Cleveland 72 Melbourne United at LA Clippers in play New Orleans at San Antonio in play Philadelphia at Orlando (18:00) Chicago at Toronto (18:00) Milwaukee at Washington (18:00) Maccabi Haifa at Minnesota (20:00)

