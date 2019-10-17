NBA Results

By Reuters

1 hour ago

Oct 17 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Detroit 116 CHARLOTTE 110 Atlanta at New York in play San Antonio at Houston in play Memphis at Oklahoma City in play Portland at Utah in play Melbourne United at Sacramento (22:00) Golden State at LA Lakers (22:30)

