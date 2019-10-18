NBA Results
Oct 18 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Miami 107 ORLANDO 98 Atlanta at Chicago in play Minnesota at Milwaukee in play Portland at Denver in play Dallas at LA Clippers (22:30)
