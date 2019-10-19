NBA Results
Oct 19 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Washington 112 PHILADELPHIA 93 Toronto at Brooklyn in play Houston at Miami in play New Orleans at New York in play Memphis at San Antonio in play LA Lakers at Golden State (22:30)
