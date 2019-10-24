NBA Results
Oct 24 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Chicago at Charlotte in play Detroit at Indiana in play ORLANDO 94 Cleveland 85 Minnesota at Brooklyn in play Memphis at Miami in play Boston at Philadelphia in play Washington at Dallas in play New York at San Antonio in play Oklahoma City at Utah in play Sacramento at Phoenix (22:00) Denver at Portland (22:00)
