NBA Results
Oct 26 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Toronto at Boston in play Minnesota 121 CHARLOTTE 99 New York at Brooklyn in play Chicago at Memphis in play Dallas at New Orleans in play Washington at Oklahoma City in play Phoenix at Denver in play Portland at Sacramento (22:00) Utah at LA Lakers (22:30)
