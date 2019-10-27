NBA Results

Oct 27 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Miami 131 MILWAUKEE 126 (OT) Philadelphia at Detroit in play Orlando at Atlanta in play Boston at New York in play Indiana at Cleveland (21:00) Toronto at Chicago (21:00) New Orleans at Houston (21:00) Sacramento at Utah (21:00) Washington at San Antonio (21:30) LA Clippers at Phoenix (22:00)